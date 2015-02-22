Clarksville man gets 35 years in abuse death of 3-year-old
A southern Indiana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty in the child abuse death of his former girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter. The News and Tribune reports 28-year-old Joseph Manske of Clarksville also was sentenced Monday to five years on probation after pleading guilty March 21 to two charges of neglect of a dependent involving Alexis Arensman and the girl's 4-year-old sister Alexis died Feb. 22, 2015.
