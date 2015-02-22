Clarksville man gets 35 years in abus...

Clarksville man gets 35 years in abuse death of 3-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A southern Indiana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty in the child abuse death of his former girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter. The News and Tribune reports 28-year-old Joseph Manske of Clarksville also was sentenced Monday to five years on probation after pleading guilty March 21 to two charges of neglect of a dependent involving Alexis Arensman and the girl's 4-year-old sister Alexis died Feb. 22, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flash Jame Alexander Is Still Dealing Drug... 5 min Drug Task Force 2
My stomach hurts 1 hr ohmy 5
sun spa massage 2 hr Wes 5
Union Hospital $2.5 Million Law Suit 3 hr Curious 4
Amber Giacone?? 3 hr dykecommunitywatchhh 2
Dirty girl needed (Nov '14) 4 hr Jason0821 6
Terre Haute Dope Heads 5 hr Wish I could say ... 27
Do you think fire and police care they are the... 8 hr Ambulance 61
DUI checkpoint Otter Creek! 8 hr Idiots 24
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,545,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC