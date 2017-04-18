Chris Wrede appointed judge of Terre Haute City Court
There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Chris Wrede appointed judge of Terre Haute City Court. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Long-time deputy prosecutor Chris Alan Wrede has been appointed as the new judge of Terre Haute City Court by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Wrede, 43, of Terre Haute, succeeds Judge Sarah Mullican, who was elected to serve as judge of the Vigo County Circuit Court in November 2016.
#1 13 hrs ago
Hohoho
#2 1 hr ago
Awesome choice for Judge!
