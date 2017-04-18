Charleston church shooter on federal death row in Terre Haute
Joseph Roof, grandfather of Dylan Roof, walks past his grandson to address the court as Dylann Roof appears in the Charleston County Court Monday April 10, 2017 to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston,S.C. The convicted Charleston church shooter, Roof was given nine consecutive life sentences in state prison after he pleaded guilty to state murder charges Monday, leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.
|
