Charges against former investigator may be dismissed

A gambling case against a former Vigo County investigator might be dismissed before a May 9 trial date in Vigo Superior Court 3. Special prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the charges against 74-year-old James J. Counterman, former chief investigator in the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office charged in 2014 in connection with a gambling ring. The motion to dismiss filed by senior prosecutors Nina Alexander and David Thomas cites a judge's rejection in March of a negotiated plea agreement as a reason for the dismissal.

