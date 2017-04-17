Chamber ponders growth, promotion of downtown Terre Haute

A new vision of Terre Haute's downtown will likely incorporate previous ideas and new concepts, all aimed at attracting people to the city's core. Last month, board of directors and members of Downtown Terre Haute Inc. voted to dissolve the nonprofit organization, which was incorporated in April 1999 "to preserve, create and promote a downtown neighborhood that is a vibrant hub for business, entertainment, government, arts and educational activity, attracting both local residents and area visitors."

