Chamber ponders growth, promotion of ...

Chamber ponders growth, promotion of downtown Terre Haute

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A new vision of Terre Haute's downtown will likely incorporate previous ideas and new concepts, all aimed at attracting people to the city's core. Last month, board of directors and members of Downtown Terre Haute Inc. voted to dissolve the nonprofit organization, which was incorporated in April 1999 "to preserve, create and promote a downtown neighborhood that is a vibrant hub for business, entertainment, government, arts and educational activity, attracting both local residents and area visitors."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
counterman may get off 48 min Observer 13
New revenue and the city is further in debt. 50 min Duke defender 2
News Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ... 1 hr DrugsMakePeopleSt... 7
Fire dept has to have a budget cut. 1 hr Voter 1
Katie Davis 1 hr curious 27
Kevin Owens arrested AGAIN 1 hr Harry Potter 3
Heather Harrison/Bergman 2 hr Concernedfamilyfr... 1
Amanda Trezise arrested 16 hr Steve 57
north 16 hr Sliver Creek 57
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC