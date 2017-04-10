There are on the Tribune-Star story from 22 hrs ago, titled Car-deer collisions on rise in much of Wabash Valley. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Parke County led the Wabash Valley in number of deer harvested in 2016, while Vigo County had the most reported deer/vehicle collisions, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' 2016 white-tailed deer summary. Indiana hunters harvested fewer deer last year than in 2015, yet the 2016 season still ranks fifth highest for antlered deer and 15th highest for anterless deer since reporting began in 1951, according to the DNR.

