Bread & Produce Market is this Saturday at food bank

The monthly Bread & Produce Market normally held at Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank on the 3rd Saturday of the month will instead be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, April 8. The Foodbank is at 1356 Locust St., Terre Haute. Those in need of emergency food assistance are welcome to attend.

