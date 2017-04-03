Bread & Produce Market is this Saturd...

Bread & Produce Market is this Saturday at food bank

14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The monthly Bread & Produce Market normally held at Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank on the 3rd Saturday of the month will instead be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, April 8. The Foodbank is at 1356 Locust St., Terre Haute. Those in need of emergency food assistance are welcome to attend.

