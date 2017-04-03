There are on the Tribune-Star story from 11 hrs ago, titled Barnyard animals, people living in campers lead zoning complaints. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

From people living in campers to farm animals in residential areas, the Vigo County Area Planning Department has a record 14 zoning enforcement cases pending. Most violations are brought to the department's attention by neighbors, Executive Director Jared Bayler said, noting zoning restrictions apply countywide.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.