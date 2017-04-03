Barnyard animals, people living in ca...

There are 4 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 11 hrs ago, titled Barnyard animals, people living in campers lead zoning complaints. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

From people living in campers to farm animals in residential areas, the Vigo County Area Planning Department has a record 14 zoning enforcement cases pending. Most violations are brought to the department's attention by neighbors, Executive Director Jared Bayler said, noting zoning restrictions apply countywide.

Granny

Beech Grove, IN

#3 6 hrs ago
More crazy laws from Vigo County control freaks.

Notonmywatch

New York, NY

#4 3 hrs ago
You can stick your county animal and camper trailer where the sun does not shine and this is for all you code enforcers, you will not come on my property so don't try I will not adhere to you liberal rich board members that try and tell me what I can and cannot do in the county, and stick you 900 cubic foot home requirement also in your rumps.
Same way with my two dogs that are not registered with you inbred county controlling scumbags.

Bad A Diablo

Pittsburgh, PA

#5 2 hrs ago
I keep sheep around. I just lov'em.
Harry Potter

Terre Haute, IN

#6 2 hrs ago
Notonmywatch wrote:
You can stick your county animal and camper trailer where the sun does not shine and this is for all you code enforcers, you will not come on my property so don't try I will not adhere to you liberal rich board members that try and tell me what I can and cannot do in the county, and stick you 900 cubic foot home requirement also in your rumps.
Same way with my two dogs that are not registered with you inbred county controlling scumbags.
Bet your property looks horrendous! Neighbor from Hell maybe?

