Back to Esselborn: Local collector to send World War I-era banner back to home in Germany
The Lebanon ReporterLOST TIME: Allen Andrews and Boone County Senior Services Inc. Director of Volunteers Judy Brower display a 1932 German flag. The Lebanon ReporterA BANNER DAY: World War II Veterans Herschel Lewis and Jim Limp with Allen Andrews show the banner that honored the fallen World War I soldiers of Esselborn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|north
|3 min
|Parent
|4
|What happened at north high school
|5 min
|Jack be nimble
|1
|Kenny Wayne Has HIV
|44 min
|hazel
|13
|Karrum Nasser
|46 min
|Syc Bar Girl
|2
|Stranahan
|1 hr
|Josh
|1
|What I had for dinner tonight
|1 hr
|Melissa
|8
|Wear to buy windbreakers?
|1 hr
|Finders keepers
|8
|Jessica hout biggest hoe at great Dane in terre...
|1 hr
|Shirley
|54
|sycamore club
|1 hr
|Syc Bar Girl
|15
|Married couples that cheat
|4 hr
|HeheheHahaha
|22
|
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|11 hr
|Lover
|274
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC