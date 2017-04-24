Authorities find western Indiana many with explosives in van
Attica Police Chief Bob Cole says the 28-year-old man was found Friday morning wearing a bulletproof vest, and other bulletproof vests were found in the van. Reports say a portion of the city located about 70 miles northwest of Indianapolis has been evacuated, but how much wasn't immediately clear.
