Authorities: Body of missing toddler found in Illinois home
The body of 1A1 2-year-old girl has been found in a home in a northern Illinois city following days of searching by hundreds of volunteers and police who had hoped to find her alive. Sheriff's deputies and FBI agents discovered Semaj Crosby around midnight Wednesday at the home in Joliet, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Are The White Milfs Of Terre Haute That Lik...
|1 min
|Like It Is
|3
|What A Joke
|4 min
|Like It Is
|1
|Deez nutts
|13 min
|Curious
|3
|Archie's Sports Bar
|40 min
|The shadow knows
|14
|Do people who overdose really matter?
|46 min
|MeToo
|19
|Terre Haute North Baseball
|55 min
|No Fundamentals
|19
|Will the Real James Lee Aexander Please Stand U... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Teacher Teacher
|6
|Bill Benefiel (Sep '11)
|5 hr
|Friend of Delores
|152
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|5 hr
|Fool
|43
|wthi weather
|7 hr
|Viewer
|10
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|TtttthhhhatsAllFolks
|1,971
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC