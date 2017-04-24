Authorities: Body of missing toddler ...

Authorities: Body of missing toddler found in Illinois home

The body of 1A1 2-year-old girl has been found in a home in a northern Illinois city following days of searching by hundreds of volunteers and police who had hoped to find her alive. Sheriff's deputies and FBI agents discovered Semaj Crosby around midnight Wednesday at the home in Joliet, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

