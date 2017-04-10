Audio of Terre Haute North Vigo High School threat released
The rundown: Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse updates parents outside of Terre Haute North High School about the code red lockdown on Friday.Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeUnder control: Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse and Dr. Tom Balitewicz , the director of student services for the Vigo County School Corporation, walk out of Terre Haute North during the code red lockdown at the high school on Friday.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northview Coach Weddle
|2 hr
|Johnskiles
|2
|Kenny Wayne Has HIV
|3 hr
|ConcernedCitizen
|37
|Brandy doss
|3 hr
|U need to be left
|2
|Jamie Gess Suggs
|3 hr
|Kasey Ann
|1
|Shooting range
|3 hr
|Joe Dirt
|5
|Hayes Auctioneer
|3 hr
|Dont trust him
|3
|Jack Tanner post deleted
|3 hr
|He is guilty
|1
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|3 hr
|Logout
|25
|Nothing else said about North Shooter ??
|5 hr
|Walter cronkite
|11
|sycamore club
|6 hr
|Cubbie
|30
|
|William Earls arrested (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Lala
|95
|north
|20 hr
|Lala
|44
