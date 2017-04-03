Attempt to revive Indiana cigarette t...

Attempt to revive Indiana cigarette tax increase fails

15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana Senate Democrats tried unsuccessfully Monday to restore an increase in the cigarette tax in a controversial roads infrastructure funding plan. Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Portage, offered an amendment reinserting a $1-a-pack cigarette tax into the bill for roads funding.

