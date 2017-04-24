Another assisted living facility planned for Terre Haute
Plans are in the works for a third residential project in Terre Haute's rural health development corridor between Union Hospital and the Indiana State University campus. Chicago-based Vermilion Development has proposed a three-story assisted living facility on Lafayette Avenue just north of Locust Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
