Another assisted living facility plan...

Another assisted living facility planned for Terre Haute

15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Plans are in the works for a third residential project in Terre Haute's rural health development corridor between Union Hospital and the Indiana State University campus. Chicago-based Vermilion Development has proposed a three-story assisted living facility on Lafayette Avenue just north of Locust Street.

Terre Haute, IN

About Topix

