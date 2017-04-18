Airbnb motion fails in Indiana House
Designing rules to control short-term rentals, like Airbnb homes and apartments, should be left to cities and towns -not the state - Indiana legislators decided by a narrow margin Wednesday. The Indiana House voted 50-46 to support a motion that eliminates city and town bans on short-term rentals; however, the motion needed 51 votes to pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny Wayne Has HIV
|45 min
|Ellis
|40
|Duke delivers!
|1 hr
|Oldtimer
|4
|Katie Davis
|2 hr
|Josh
|29
|Megan Combs
|2 hr
|Letmepaintapic4u
|75
|North Coaches
|2 hr
|Ellis
|5
|N 12th st
|2 hr
|Neighboor
|4
|Terre Haute HERION epidemic
|2 hr
|Concerned
|7
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Jkk
|1,959
|Do you think fire and police care they are the...
|3 hr
|Public Safety
|20
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|5 hr
|Juice
|63
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC