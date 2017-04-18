Airbnb motion fails in Indiana House

Designing rules to control short-term rentals, like Airbnb homes and apartments, should be left to cities and towns -not the state - Indiana legislators decided by a narrow margin Wednesday. The Indiana House voted 50-46 to support a motion that eliminates city and town bans on short-term rentals; however, the motion needed 51 votes to pass.

