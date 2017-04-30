30-year sentence handed down for 2015 crime spree
An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a January 2015 crime spree in Vigo County. Adrian Kwame Green, 27, has a prison release date in July 2038, according to the offender database of the Indiana Department of Correction.
