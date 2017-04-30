30-year sentence handed down for 2015...

30-year sentence handed down for 2015 crime spree

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tribune-Star

An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a January 2015 crime spree in Vigo County. Adrian Kwame Green, 27, has a prison release date in July 2038, according to the offender database of the Indiana Department of Correction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Union Hospital Maintenance Department 30 min Angie 4
Easter 34 min Duke defender 2
Ever have a bm the size of a cat? (Apr '14) 35 min Toilet in trouble 8
I peed out my butt. What do I do now? (Jul '15) 37 min Pee butt 8
You ever sit on a log? 40 min Trump 4
Mardis 47 min Campus Revue 11
Paul Johnson advics sex predator 1 hr Judy Anderson 7
Swingers 2 hr Butt out 20
north Sat TH Dad 55
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,341,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC