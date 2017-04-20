20-year sentence issued in incest case

A Terre Haute man accused of fathering his daughter's children has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to sexual misconduct with a minor. Jamoka Dwayne Smith, 40, received the 20-year prison sentence this week in Vigo Superior Court 3 during a hearing with Judge Sarah Mullican.

