20-year sentence issued in incest case
A Terre Haute man accused of fathering his daughter's children has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to sexual misconduct with a minor. Jamoka Dwayne Smith, 40, received the 20-year prison sentence this week in Vigo Superior Court 3 during a hearing with Judge Sarah Mullican.
