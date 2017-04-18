2 dead, 3 hurt in rollover crash on f...

2 dead, 3 hurt in rollover crash on freeway in Indianapolis

Read more: Tribune-Star

Authorities say two people have died following a rollover crash on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis that ejected all five occupants from an SUV. Indiana State Police say 17-year-old driver Taylor Parsons of Indianapolis and 18-year-old passenger Brandon Gross of Indianapolis died following the crash around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

