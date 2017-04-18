2 dead, 3 hurt in rollover crash on freeway in Indianapolis
Authorities say two people have died following a rollover crash on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis that ejected all five occupants from an SUV. Indiana State Police say 17-year-old driver Taylor Parsons of Indianapolis and 18-year-old passenger Brandon Gross of Indianapolis died following the crash around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|1 min
|Truth
|9
|Snitches (Dec '14)
|11 min
|YeSCrackenSStupid
|59
|Leave or stay no matter how much I love them
|15 min
|GetAGoodWifeNotAW...
|8
|What its like to be autistic
|27 min
|hold on stupid
|2
|A Pretty Pink Vibrator Was Found On Friday With...
|32 min
|HoWSManSDoor
|6
|Shooting range
|34 min
|Make America grea...
|13
|Fire dept has to have a budget cut.
|34 min
|iloveblackyogapants
|5
|North Baseball Coach (May '11)
|2 hr
|Baseball Parent
|149
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|10 hr
|Pop
|60
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC