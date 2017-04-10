10 Things to Know for Thursday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, April 6. Ten lawmakers facing re-election in states won by Trump are facing pressure from both sides over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. If the Syrian president's forces were behind the chemical attack in the country's north, a war crime, it would come just as the West made clear they are no longer seeking his immediate removal.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Jessica hout biggest hoe at great Dane in terre...
|2 min
|ThrowinTheBackIntoIt
|56
|Boucie properties (Mar '16)
|10 min
|BryanBouchieIsTrash
|11
|Shooting range
|13 min
|ISU
|3
|Johnita West (Sep '16)
|16 min
|Kevin
|7
|north
|16 min
|Meyers
|12
|US Launches 50+ Tomahawk Missiles in Syria
|51 min
|The Donald
|6
|What happened at north high school
|57 min
|William D Matherly
|3
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|ImaSon
|275
|sycamore club
|1 hr
|Member
|16
