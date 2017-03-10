Work begins on riverfront apartment building
Throw out the lockers: Work crews have begun removing old furniture and other objects that need to be tossed from the former ICON building as they gut the interior of the structure, which is being converted to loft apartments.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza A great view of the track: Renovation crews have begun clearing out the interior of the former ICON building which will house loft apartments in the future. In the foreground is the Indiana State University's Gibson Track and Field facility.
