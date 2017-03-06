Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Without a Woman'

Organizers of the January Women's March are calling for women to take the day off and encouraging them not to spend money Wednesday to show their economic strength and impact on American society. "A Day Without a Woman" is the first national action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration that drew millions of women into the streets in protest against misogyny, inequality and oppression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.