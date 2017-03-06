Women's March organizers proposing 'A...

Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Without a Woman'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Organizers of the January Women's March are calling for women to take the day off and encouraging them not to spend money Wednesday to show their economic strength and impact on American society. "A Day Without a Woman" is the first national action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration that drew millions of women into the streets in protest against misogyny, inequality and oppression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New schools for Vigo County?! 17 min Cracken 42
Bubble butttss 28 min Bob the Builder 10
John Kirkman 1 hr PeopleRCold 24
Hyte Center 2 hr Duke defender 6
Congratulations Chairman Etling 2 hr Duke defender 1
News Denial, bargaining, acceptance: stages of a Tru... (May '16) 2 hr Noooo 4
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 2 hr Pandygirl 192
Prostitution arrests 4 hr Judge Judy 15
Dunkin Donuts 6 hr Billy Bob 16
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,057 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC