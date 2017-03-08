Woman Faces Multiple Charges After Re...

Woman Faces Multiple Charges After Repeatedly Ramming Another...

19 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

On Thursday at about 11:00 am Terre Haute Police were called to McDonalds on the report of a hit and run crash. The victim stated that his vehicle was hit several times by another vehicle, driven by 24 year old Amber Torres.

Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Terre Haute, IN

