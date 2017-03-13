Woman faces charges of false reportin...

Woman faces charges of false reporting, obstructing police

41 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A Dennison, Illinois, woman faces charges of false informing and obstruction of justice after reporting a rape that police say did not occur. Heather L. Lindsey, 37, appeared Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 1, where Judge John Roach set a July 13 trial date.

