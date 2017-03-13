Woman faces charges of false reporting, obstructing police
A Dennison, Illinois, woman faces charges of false informing and obstruction of justice after reporting a rape that police say did not occur. Heather L. Lindsey, 37, appeared Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 1, where Judge John Roach set a July 13 trial date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just saw a man with hair walking a dog (Apr '14)
|3 min
|Pedestrian
|8
|My cat has herpes (Apr '14)
|4 min
|Skeleton
|9
|Why does Sullivan smell like Keith Sweat? (Feb '14)
|11 min
|Mario
|17
|Water fountains (Feb '14)
|12 min
|Coworker
|6
|Pop Goes The Weasel (Feb '13)
|14 min
|Race car
|112
|who want to play twister (Jan '12)
|16 min
|Scallops
|5
|Nacho Cheese (Mar '14)
|23 min
|Kristy
|8
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Just Saying
|52
|Sycamore Basketball
|2 hr
|Jimmy
|27
|Mary Page up to no good
|4 hr
|SMGDH
|14
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Citizen Raising Cain
|1,939
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC