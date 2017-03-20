Woman accused of sexual misconduct wi...

Woman accused of sexual misconduct with minor, failure to notify of HIV

A West Terre Haute is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor and failure to warn a sexual partner she is HIV-positive. Custer was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday after an Indiana State Police investigation into a report of Custer having sex with a 15-year-old.

