Western Indiana police get training on handling mentally ill
There are 2 comments on the Daily Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Western Indiana police get training on handling mentally ill. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
An elderly woman on a walker - wearing a robe and house slippers - shuffled around a city park in the rain. When two Terre Haute Police officers approached her, the woman knew her name was "Christine" and told the officers she was "trying to get home," but she wasn't quite sure where home was.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Helping the mentally distressed and disturbed liberals is great
|
#2 3 hrs ago
some of those fools just took the training to get out of coming to work. They could give a two shits about dealing with retards. What a waste of time.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|candice casserly? (Aug '15)
|18 min
|Wachin it all
|5
|Sarajane gilbert will screw anyone as long as y...
|24 min
|Troy
|2
|Ketner Electric on Lafayette Ave (Oct '10)
|37 min
|idiot
|38
|Union Hospital Pension BYE BYE
|54 min
|MariBee
|1
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|1 hr
|Cordial cherry
|28
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|1 hr
|LoveAGoodLaugh
|250
|Ashley Beverly
|1 hr
|Leah
|33
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Trick Pony
|1,930
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Paul
|41
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC