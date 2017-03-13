Western Indiana police get training o...

Western Indiana police get training on handling mentally ill

There are 2 comments on the Daily Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Western Indiana police get training on handling mentally ill. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

An elderly woman on a walker - wearing a robe and house slippers - shuffled around a city park in the rain. When two Terre Haute Police officers approached her, the woman knew her name was "Christine" and told the officers she was "trying to get home," but she wasn't quite sure where home was.

Terre Haute, IN

#1 6 hrs ago
Helping the mentally distressed and disturbed liberals is great
Fake training

Sellersburg, IN

#2 3 hrs ago
some of those fools just took the training to get out of coming to work. They could give a two shits about dealing with retards. What a waste of time.
Terre Haute, IN

