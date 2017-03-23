West Virginia woman finds balloon lau...

West Virginia woman finds balloon launched in honor of fallen Howard County deputy

At about 5:45 p.m. Monday, hundreds of balloons were sent skyward at Albright Cemetery in honor of fallen Howard County Sheriff's Deputy Carl Koontz. Attached to the balloons were short notes, each one containing an address and asking for return letters to Koontz's young son, Noah Koontz.

