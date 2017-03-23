West Terre Haute church hosts brainst...

West Terre Haute church hosts brainstorming session

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Nearly 40 people came together in West Terre Haute Thursday evening to discuss how they view their community and in what ways they can improve it. The Community Brainstorming Session at Emmanuel Methodist Church was the second in a series that organizer the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worthless Mother's in Terre haute--- 5 min Speed racer 6
fast sluts 24 min Truth 5
When You Accuse Me Of Doing Something Make Sure... 43 min JamesA 4
Meth dealers 55 min -keepin it real- 26
gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ... 57 min Customer 27
Jon Swaner Post 1 hr calm voice 8
How Does The Terre Haute Drug Task Force Work? 1 hr JamesIsADumbAss 8
Judy Anderson needs to go 18 hr Nate 28
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,498 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC