Washington High School wins grade appeal
The Vigo County School Corp.'s second alternative school, Booker T. Washington High School, has won an appeal of the failing grade it received for 2015-16 under the state's accountability system. The school, which serves non-traditional high school students - many of them parents - will have no grade as the result of the appeal to the state Board of Education.
