Washington High School wins grade appeal

12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Vigo County School Corp.'s second alternative school, Booker T. Washington High School, has won an appeal of the failing grade it received for 2015-16 under the state's accountability system. The school, which serves non-traditional high school students - many of them parents - will have no grade as the result of the appeal to the state Board of Education.

Terre Haute, IN

