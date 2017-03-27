Vigo, Sullivan counties low in county...

Vigo, Sullivan counties low in county health rankings

Vigo County shows a "slight uptick" over last year in a measurement of communities' health, while Sullivan County remains near the bottom in Indiana, according to a national report. Vigo County's ranking improved one notch to 74th out of 92 Indiana counties, according to County Health Rankings, released today by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

