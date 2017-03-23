Vigo Library West Branch offers sprin...

Vigo Library West Branch offers spring break activities

The West Branch of the Vigo County Public Library will offer four fun-filled afternoons Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will kick off spring break on Monday with Silly Safari's Live Animal Show and activities with Purdue Extension. Tuesday will feature author Susan Rozgony and her dog Preston, followed by Bricks4kidzPrograms.

