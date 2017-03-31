Vigo County Jail Log: March 31, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: March 31, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minton's black belt academy 8 min Parent 1
Free Masons Are A Sick Fraternity 8 min Francis Drake 4
Initials S.S. Chick 12 min Ohsheknows11 3
Poll Should Muslims banned from the USA ? (Jan '15) 17 min Francis Drake 14
Muslims Are The Parasites Of America! (Sep '15) 19 min Francis Drake 20
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 1 hr goad teef 243
What ever happened to Shawn Turner? (Oct '14) 1 hr dash riprock 13
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 2 hr sbt17 49
Cheeseman arrested Gang Activity 3 hr PittsRGay 19
Kenny pitts butt raped while in critical condition 5 hr Kenny Pitts 8
Who got shot at 27 & Beech 13 hr Get a life 27
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 01 at 10:00PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC