Vigo County Jail Log: March 26, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementSaturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockville skanks
|2 min
|Noidea17
|8
|Sarah Patterson
|18 min
|Jabba
|29
|Where Do Boogers Come From?
|1 hr
|Wes T Stud
|8
|Party mom's pawning kids on grandparents (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Eyeball
|21
|West Terre Haute
|1 hr
|Eyeball
|24
|Megan Combs
|2 hr
|Rightnow
|32
|Firemen pay
|2 hr
|East Terre Haute
|30
|Kevin Burke cried on TV like a little baby
|2 hr
|Duh
|9
|Judy Anderson needs to go
|20 hr
|Voter
|33
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC