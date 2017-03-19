Vigo County Food Inspections: March 1...

Vigo County Food Inspections: March 19, 2017

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 14 min ago, titled Vigo County Food Inspections: March 19, 2017.

Whiskey Barrel, 2452 First Ave., -Pile of wet rags found in hand wash sink; Inside of ice machine found with black debris and mineral deposits. 3 bay sink faucet found unclean; leak observed under 3 bay sink.

laaaaa

Terre Haute, IN

#1 13 min ago
Hahahahaha
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

