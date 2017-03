Vigo County Food Inspections: March 12, 2017

Mike's Market dba Karam Co Inc, 2601 S 3rd St., -Food debris observed on knives stored between table and wall in meat department; Packaged cold cuts in self serve coolers found at 58-63 degrees . China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave., -Rice cooker lid found in hand wash sink ; Egg rolls, lo mein noodles, and fried chicken not date marked.

