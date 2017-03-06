Vigo County couple charged in 2016 death of daughter, age 5
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Vigo County couple charged in 2016 death of daughter, age 5. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A Vigo County couple accused of failing to provide adequate food and medical care for their severely disabled daughter has been arrested on charges including neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Brian David Moseman, 36, and Tiffany Lynn Daugherty, 33, were arrested today after an investigation into the Jan. 21, 2016, death of their 5-year-old daughter.
#1 1 hr ago
Wow another one!
