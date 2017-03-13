Video Update: Benford gets 20 years in prison on HIV-battery and robbery charges
A Terre Haute man accused of knowingly spreading HIV has been ordered to serve 20 years in prison on a 30-year sentence in a plea agreement resolving five pending criminal cases. Isiah Benford, 32, appeared today in Vigo Superior Court 6 for sentencing in two separate cases.
