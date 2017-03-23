Veteran of the ring restarts Terre Haute boxing club
George Reedy traded punches in boxing rings all over the country for 25 years, the last 15 as a professional. So Reedy, now 60, believes he knows a thing or two about the sport often referred to as the "sweet science."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Patterson
|18 min
|Jabba
|29
|Where Do Boogers Come From?
|1 hr
|Wes T Stud
|8
|Party mom's pawning kids on grandparents (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Eyeball
|21
|West Terre Haute
|1 hr
|Eyeball
|24
|Megan Combs
|2 hr
|Rightnow
|32
|Firemen pay
|2 hr
|East Terre Haute
|30
|Mayor 2019?
|2 hr
|Duke defender
|3
|Kevin Burke cried on TV like a little baby
|2 hr
|Duh
|9
|Judy Anderson needs to go
|20 hr
|Voter
|33
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC