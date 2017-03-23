Veteran of the ring restarts Terre Ha...

Veteran of the ring restarts Terre Haute boxing club

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

George Reedy traded punches in boxing rings all over the country for 25 years, the last 15 as a professional. So Reedy, now 60, believes he knows a thing or two about the sport often referred to as the "sweet science."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sarah Patterson 18 min Jabba 29
Where Do Boogers Come From? 1 hr Wes T Stud 8
Party mom's pawning kids on grandparents (Jun '13) 1 hr Eyeball 21
West Terre Haute 1 hr Eyeball 24
Megan Combs 2 hr Rightnow 32
Firemen pay 2 hr East Terre Haute 30
Mayor 2019? 2 hr Duke defender 3
Kevin Burke cried on TV like a little baby 2 hr Duh 9
Judy Anderson needs to go 20 hr Voter 33
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC