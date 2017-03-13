Utility reinvests in water infrastructure
Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, announced in a news release it has replaced more that a mile of aging water mains and rehabilitated the Riley water tower. It invested $1.7 million last year over the course of nine projects in the area to improve the reliability and quality of water service to customers while also enhancing fire protection capabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police and Fire Depts keep posting trash on her...
|12 min
|Pimpin in a Doubl...
|12
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Just Saying
|57
|Savannah Blair
|1 hr
|Beinghonest
|13
|Shane Moore LOCKED UP
|1 hr
|Amazed
|7
|Donald Trump
|1 hr
|fkj4nlknlksanle
|2
|VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|dogman
|75
|Muslim Tell It like it is.
|3 hr
|Jesus
|5
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|calm voice
|1,944
|Mary Page up to no good
|8 hr
|Brooke
|17
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC