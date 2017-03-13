Utility reinvests in water infrastruc...

Utility reinvests in water infrastructure

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, announced in a news release it has replaced more that a mile of aging water mains and rehabilitated the Riley water tower. It invested $1.7 million last year over the course of nine projects in the area to improve the reliability and quality of water service to customers while also enhancing fire protection capabilities.

