US expected to announce charges related to Yahoo data breach
Mary McCord, the head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, was asked at a conference earlier in the morning about a report that the announcement was connected to a hack of Yahoo user accounts. She said that while she could not discuss specifics, the case was a good example of cooperation between law enforcement and a company that's a hacking victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get rid of weener maggots?
|6 min
|Rep Borders
|12
|new schools/aquatic center
|15 min
|Geebsmedat
|2
|Another Vigo county tax?
|32 min
|Ray
|6
|Sycamore Basketball
|42 min
|isu
|24
|Anyone ever bought underwear from Walmart? (Feb '14)
|49 min
|Rep Borders
|21
|Union Hospital Maintenance Department
|1 hr
|Byrd
|3
|How many people were raised by both of their bi...
|1 hr
|Linda
|5
|Mary Page up to no good
|1 hr
|Coors Light
|9
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|FBI
|1,935
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC