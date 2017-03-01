Upcoming Indiana Supreme Court vacanc...

Upcoming Indiana Supreme Court vacancy draws 21 applicants

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tribune-Star

The Judicial Nominating Commission has received 21 applications for the seat currently held by Justice Robert D. Rucker who is retiring this spring after 26 years on the court. It's the job of the seven-member commission to recruit and select candidates to fill vacancies on the court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need To See!!!!!!! 8 min Nobody 2
Vigo county scanner 28 min Cracken 3
New schools for Vigo County?! 30 min Cracken 18
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 41 min FJL 90
News City Council steps up scrutiny of finances 1 hr VCTDF 6
News City to retirees: Checks are in the mail 1 hr JoeBlow 33
Drug test 1 hr Keron 8
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 2 hr Two Times 1,919
Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16) 2 hr Alum 32
40-60 in Verve brawl 13 hr Geena 50
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC