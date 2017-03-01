Upcoming Indiana Supreme Court vacancy draws 21 applicants
The Judicial Nominating Commission has received 21 applications for the seat currently held by Justice Robert D. Rucker who is retiring this spring after 26 years on the court. It's the job of the seven-member commission to recruit and select candidates to fill vacancies on the court.
