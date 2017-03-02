Uber launches in Terre Haute; now ava...

Uber launches in Terre Haute; now available in 8 cities in Indiana

There are 5 comments on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 9 hrs ago, titled Uber launches in Terre Haute; now available in 8 cities in Indiana. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

If you have not heard about Uber, it is a company that allows riders and driver to connect through an app. To use Uber you just push a button on the app and a driver can be there within minutes.

B Ktantz

Terre Haute, IN

#1 3 hrs ago
Hauling the cronies!
alissa

Terre Haute, IN

#2 3 hrs ago
That will be the best thing to happen to this town because most DUIs are as a result of having no cab service on the weekends to drive people home.

XXX3

Shinnston, WV

#3 2 hrs ago
alissa wrote:
That will be the best thing to happen to this town because most DUIs are as a result of having no cab service on the weekends to drive people home.
You are an idiot. DUIs are the result of stupid people drinking and driving. Don't try to blame a cab service.

Jethro

Indianapolis, IN

#5 2 hrs ago
Driving for uber is a great way to make extra money! I hope there are a few people who can qualify to drive for them in this crazy town...
alissa

Terre Haute, IN

#6 2 hrs ago
XXX3 must be a cabdriver for that worthless cab service that we have in town!
