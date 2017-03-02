There are on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 9 hrs ago, titled Uber launches in Terre Haute; now available in 8 cities in Indiana. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

If you have not heard about Uber, it is a company that allows riders and driver to connect through an app. To use Uber you just push a button on the app and a driver can be there within minutes.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.