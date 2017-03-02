Uber launches in Terre Haute; now available in 8 cities in Indiana
If you have not heard about Uber, it is a company that allows riders and driver to connect through an app. To use Uber you just push a button on the app and a driver can be there within minutes.
#1 3 hrs ago
Hauling the cronies!
#2 3 hrs ago
That will be the best thing to happen to this town because most DUIs are as a result of having no cab service on the weekends to drive people home.
#3 2 hrs ago
You are an idiot. DUIs are the result of stupid people drinking and driving. Don't try to blame a cab service.
#5 2 hrs ago
Driving for uber is a great way to make extra money! I hope there are a few people who can qualify to drive for them in this crazy town...
#6 2 hrs ago
XXX3 must be a cabdriver for that worthless cab service that we have in town!
