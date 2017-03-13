U.S. taxpayers procrastinate on filing returns this year
The number of people filing their taxes with the Internal Revenue Service is running well below last year. The number of returns received by the agency was off 8.5 percent from Jan. 23 through March 3. And refunds were down 7.1 percent in dollar terms .
