Two Terre Haute Men Arrested On Meth ...

Two Terre Haute Men Arrested On Meth Charges

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

Thursday at 3:12 p.m., Indiana State Police Troopers from the Putnamville District Meth Suppression Team arrived at a residence at 10200 North Atherton Street to investigate community tips related to possible illegal drug activity. During their investigation, troopers located numerous items commonly associated with the production of methamphetamine as well as many items commonly used to smoke meth or other illicit drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JaMarr Ellington 6 min Tommy 11
freemasons 40 min Freeman 23
Brain moesman 41 min Jjj 1
DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL! 1 hr Frank 19
New schools for Vigo County?! 1 hr justahoosier 48
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 2 hr Loser 5
Terry Rooksberry 4 hr Joe momma 18
Dunkin Donuts 9 hr Sugar 28
Burger King Wabash 9 hr the 1 and only 32
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 11 hr Judge Wapner 211
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 19 hr Bat Signal 1,925
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC