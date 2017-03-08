Two Terre Haute Men Arrested On Meth Charges
Thursday at 3:12 p.m., Indiana State Police Troopers from the Putnamville District Meth Suppression Team arrived at a residence at 10200 North Atherton Street to investigate community tips related to possible illegal drug activity. During their investigation, troopers located numerous items commonly associated with the production of methamphetamine as well as many items commonly used to smoke meth or other illicit drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JaMarr Ellington
|6 min
|Tommy
|11
|freemasons
|40 min
|Freeman
|23
|Brain moesman
|41 min
|Jjj
|1
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|1 hr
|Frank
|19
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|1 hr
|justahoosier
|48
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|2 hr
|Loser
|5
|Terry Rooksberry
|4 hr
|Joe momma
|18
|Dunkin Donuts
|9 hr
|Sugar
|28
|Burger King Wabash
|9 hr
|the 1 and only
|32
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|11 hr
|Judge Wapner
|211
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Bat Signal
|1,925
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC