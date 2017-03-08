Two injured in crash at 7th, Washingt...

Two injured in crash at 7th, Washington streets

One person was taken to a local hospital after a crash on Seventh Street at Washington Avenue about 8:30 this morning. Police report one driver was trapped in an SUV on its side.

