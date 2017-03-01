Trump travel order to apply to those seeking new visas
President Donald Trump's revised travel ban will temporarily halt entry to the United States for people from six Muslim-majority nations who are seeking new visas, allowing those with current visas to travel freely, according to a fact sheet obtained by The Associated Press. Trump was to sign the new executive order on Monday.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|9 min
|justahoosier
|108
|Lousy place's to work in Terre Haute .
|18 min
|Nope
|21
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|20 min
|THS
|29
|Terre Haute ended 2016 with $8.1M general fund ...
|33 min
|Duke defender
|10
|City Council steps up scrutiny of finances
|33 min
|Duke defender
|9
|what is going on at Union Hospital (Oct '13)
|44 min
|ted
|13
|Misty Hoffman
|45 min
|Michele
|3
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|3 hr
|Marla
|52
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Gracie
|1,920
|Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16)
|19 hr
|Alum
|32
|
