Trump travel order to apply to those seeking new visas

President Donald Trump's revised travel ban will temporarily halt entry to the United States for people from six Muslim-majority nations who are seeking new visas, allowing those with current visas to travel freely, according to a fact sheet obtained by The Associated Press. Trump was to sign the new executive order on Monday.

