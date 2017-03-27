Trial date set in DJ murder case

Trial date set in DJ murder case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A trial date of Sept. 18 has been set for a man accused in the bludgeoning death of popular Terre Haute radio personality Matt Luecking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 17 min Viper99 1,953
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 50 min yup 216
641 Bypass 1 hr Smartcookie 6
N 12th st 1 hr Toni 6
Melissa Morris gave me herpes 1 hr bumpdeeznuts 3
Mr. White 1 hr Jenkins 1
Who knows about Vienna Evans ? Calls herself "Q... (May '16) 1 hr bumpdeeznuts 36
Who got shot at 27 & Beech 1 hr Disappointed neig... 12
Dying Bars in Terre Haute but surrounding small... 1 hr Jack be nimble 22
Firemen pay 2 hr Viper99 49
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 14 hr Reallythinkso10 42
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC