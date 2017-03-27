Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Mur...

Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Murder Outside City BarFriday,...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

A Terre Haute man facing murder charges in connection to a shooting outside a Terre Haute bar was in court Thursday to have a trial date set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MethWomen 7 min Dfgh 14
Melissa Morris gave me herpes 10 min Herpes lol 8
Amanda Pitts aka Amanda Phillips 56 min Trollnumberone 2
Kenny pitts butt raped while in critical condition 1 hr David 3
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 2 hr Crawford 236
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 4 hr Corporate Complia... 46
fmla sisters 4 hr Truth 3
Cheeseman arrested Gang Activity 6 hr Diablo 14
Who got shot at 27 & Beech 7 hr Tom h 26
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Thu Viper99 1,953
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at March 31 at 10:21PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC