Transfer of Drew Peterson to federal prison explained
A memo says Illinois prison officials wanted Drew Peterson transferred to a federal prison because the former suburban police officer convicted of killing his third wife and plotting to kill the prosecutor posed a danger to the prison. The Chicago Sun-Times reports it obtained a memo in which an official said Peterson was a "threat to safety and security of the department."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|43 min
|Loser
|5
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|1 hr
|john
|47
|Terry Rooksberry
|3 hr
|Joe momma
|18
|Robin Kramer
|4 hr
|RoseAnne
|4
|Who said it?
|4 hr
|He is sick
|43
|There's to many dope sick people on topix!
|4 hr
|Merry
|32
|Dew drop
|5 hr
|Neighbor
|1
|Dunkin Donuts
|7 hr
|Sugar
|28
|Burger King Wabash
|8 hr
|the 1 and only
|32
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|10 hr
|Judge Wapner
|211
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Bat Signal
|1,925
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC