Transfer of Drew Peterson to federal prison explained

A memo says Illinois prison officials wanted Drew Peterson transferred to a federal prison because the former suburban police officer convicted of killing his third wife and plotting to kill the prosecutor posed a danger to the prison. The Chicago Sun-Times reports it obtained a memo in which an official said Peterson was a "threat to safety and security of the department."

