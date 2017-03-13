Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March 17Vigo County, Ind...
There are 4 comments on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from Yesterday, titled Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March 17Vigo County, Ind.... In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:
Thursday afternoon around 1:00, members of the Indiana State Police Meth Suppression Team, went to a home at 2800 South 27th in Terre Haute, to investigate numerous complaints from area residents about possible drug activity. A search of the home turned up seventeen grams of suspected cocaine, approximately three grams of heroin, approximately three grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately two grams of marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun, and many items of paraphernalia such as syringes, scales, smoking pipes, etc.
#1 21 hrs ago
I hope they get them all!
#2 13 hrs ago
Loozers.
“SuperWomanSucks”
Since: Mar 17
13
Terre Haute
#3 12 hrs ago
Anyone that does drugs are loosers
United States
#4 10 hrs ago
Wow you just sound retarded. Looser here and choose to live how I please. Be a decant person to others ! Open your eyes people the mindless material bullshit your fill your life with each day.Waiste and ruins the little time we have to experience this life/ enjoy the trip and don't fight it!
