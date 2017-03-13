There are on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from Yesterday, titled Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March 17Vigo County, Ind.... In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

Thursday afternoon around 1:00, members of the Indiana State Police Meth Suppression Team, went to a home at 2800 South 27th in Terre Haute, to investigate numerous complaints from area residents about possible drug activity. A search of the home turned up seventeen grams of suspected cocaine, approximately three grams of heroin, approximately three grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately two grams of marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun, and many items of paraphernalia such as syringes, scales, smoking pipes, etc.

