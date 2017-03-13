Tips Lead To Drug Bust In CentenaryThursday, March 16Vermillion...

While at the home officers arrested 21 year old Dakota J. Stephens of Terre Haute who was found in a vehicle parked in the driveway. Others arrested by police include 33 year old Kristen J. Shomo, 30 year old Joshua S. Engelking, 29 year old Joel A. Avila, all of Clinton and 27 year old Cecilia A. Daniels of Rockville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.